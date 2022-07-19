Soup Chain Hale and Hearty Closes All New York Stores Without Warning

New York City's soup lovers might want to mourn.

Hale and Hearty, the soup and sandwich chain popular amongst New York's office workers, has suddenly closed all of its New York locations, leaving fans puzzled, to say the least.

The reasons behind the unexpected shutdowns are unknown, although they might be temporary, The New York Post reports. One of the theories circulating is that the soup purveyor is going through some internal renovations and a rebrand, and that "now hiring" signs that were posted on some of the stores' windows before the closings are an indication of changes to come.

The shutdowns affect all of the New York locations, which include 16 stores across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Long Island. Thrillist tried to reach out for comment but received no answer, and the "Contact Us" box on Hale and Hearty's website redirects to a "Page Not Found" message.