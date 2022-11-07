Almost Half-a-Million New Yorkers Voted Early in the 2022 Midterm Elections

Almost half-a-million New Yorkers made up their mind ahead of Election Day, and proceeded to vote early.

According to the Board of Elections, which announced the numbers after the polls closed on Sunday, 432,634 NYC residents headed over to the polls and voted early in the nine days before Election Day.

Brooklyn was top of the class with 135,239 early voters, while Manhattan followed with 133,618 voters. In Queens, 88,840 New Yorkers went to the polls early, while 29,069 Bronx residents voted ahead of Election Day. Staten Island counted 35,869 early voters.

According to the Board of Elections, Sunday was a big voting day, with 86,205 New Yorkers casting their vote. Saturday counted 62,676 early voters, while on Friday, only 36,920 New Yorkers headed over to the polls.

Early voting numbers for this year were lower than the 2020 presidential election, when 1,119,056 New Yorkers voted early. However, the 2022 general election numbers significantly surpassed participation in this summer's primaries.

Luckily, there is still time for New Yorkers to cast their vote. Tomorrow, November 8, is Election Day, and polls will be open from 6 am–9 pm. To find your poll site, you can enter your address on this website, which will direct you to the correct location. You can also take advantage of a series of discounts to head over to your polling location, including Lyft's offer of 50% off rides and Citi Bikes on Election Day. Make sure to bring your voter registration card, and if you need further assistance, you can always count on on-site polling workers to answer your questions.

For more information, you can check out our ultimate guide on voting in NYC.