This Century-Old NYC Bank Is Transforming Into an Immersive Art Exhibition Space

Starting this fall, New York City will feel a little bit more like Paris.

Culturespaces, one France's leading private managers of museums and heritage sites, just partnered with IMG to launch the first Culturespaces property in North America, which will transform the landmarked Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank into an immersive art space.

Hall des Lumières, named after Culturespaces' famous Atelier des Lumières in Paris, will start welcoming visitors on September 14. The former teller hall and vault level of the historic Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank building will be transformed into a permanent center for immersive digital art experiences, which will welcome new exhibits every 10–12 months. Through colorful projections and digital installations, the different exhibitions will brighten the marble walls and columns of the bank, creating beautiful light and color effects.

Every art show will be modeled on the works of a world-renowned artist, and in September, a multi-sensory Klimt exhibit, dubbed "Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion," will officially launch the new space. With 30-foot-high images of Klimt's most iconic works projected on the bank's walls and mapped to enhance both the art and the building's features, the experience will cater also to the visitors' ears. It's set to feature a musical soundtrack to accompany guests during their visit.

Besides the main exhibit, visitors will also get the chance to marvel at works by Friedensreich Hundertwasser, an Austrian artist who was inspired by Klimt, among other experiences. A presentation about the history and design of the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank will also be available for guests to watch.

Hall des Lumières will open on September 14 at the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, which is located at 49 Chambers Street in Manhattan. Tickets are now available for purchase, and they start at $30 for adults and $15 for ages 5–16. Special prices are available for seniors (65+) and members of the military.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Hall des Lumières website.

Take a look at some photos of both the 'Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion" exhibit and the original space below: