Check Out This 'Vogue' Editor's Gorgeous Greenwich Village Co-Op That's for Sale Now

The house is currently listed on StreetEasy.

By Serena Tara

Published on 12/21/2022 at 1:27 PM

Photo courtesy of StreetEasy

If you want to live somewhere that is not only the opposite of dull but also the former residence of a famed Vogue editor, Hamish Bowles's co-op might be what you're looking for.

Nested in NYC's Greenwich Village, the ground-floor two-bedroom duplex is what one might define as "real estate eye-candy." Featuring gorgeous painted walls that span the color wheel from green damask to bubblegum pink, the apartment flaunts 17-foot ceilings and built-in bookcases in marigold. Bowles's signature plum color is also present, making the foyer and the hall stand out as soon as you walk in.

The apartment belongs to the45 East 9th Street building, which was originally designed in 1925 by Harvey Wiley Corbett. Currently, the house is listed for sale on StreetEasy and is going for $2.9 million.

Take a look at some photos below:

Photo courtesy of StreetEasy
Photo courtesy of StreetEasy
Photo courtesy of StreetEasy
Photo courtesy of StreetEasy

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Serena Tara is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.