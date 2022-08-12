Everything You Need to Know About This Year's Harlem Week in NYC

Get ready for some authentic NYC festivities. Harlem Week is back this weekend for its 48th year.

This year, in addition to the crucial theme of empowering the Black community, organizers are centering Harlem Week on important focus points like inspiration, impact, and legacy. From August 12 through August 21, the festivities will celebrate arts, culture, and resilience of the Harlem community, and it will welcome guests to enjoy a variety of foods and events.

Harlem Week kicks off with Senior Citizens Day at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building. Free events will include health demonstrations, health testing, performances, a Demystifying Technology panel, and even a Senior Hat Fashion Show, among others.

The party will continue on August 13, with a charity 5k run and walk, aimed at raising awareness on anti-gun violence. Those who wish to participate are encouraged to do so by registering at this link.

Sunday will conclude the first weekend of Harlem Week, and celebrations are in order at Ulysses S Grant National Memorial. Dubbed "A Great Day in Harlem," the day-long event will feature multiple performances and appearances, including that of R&B artist Kenny Lattimore. This will be Harlem Week's first major public outdoor event, and it will be free to attend. The lineup of activities will kick off at noon with the opening of the International Village, which will feature vendors and exhibitors offering a variety of items from sale, including clothing, jewelry, accessories, art, and international food.

Entertainment options abound, too. Artz, Rootz & Rhythm will transport visitors with exhibitions by local and emerging performers, and it will be followed by The Gospel Caravan, an ode to the gospel genre featuring local, national, and international artists. The day will culminate with the Concert Under the Stars, which will present performers backed by the Harlem Music Festival All-Star Band. A complete list of performers for the day can be found here.

Next week will be filled with events and celebrations leading up to Harlem Day on August 21. On August 17, from 6–10 pm, Marcus Garvey Park will become the hosting stage for the Imagenation Outdoor Film Festival. Celebrating Marcus Garvey on his birthday, the event will feature music and a film tribute dedicated to Garvey, African Redemption: The Life & Legacy of Marcus Garvey.

On the same day, Harlem Week will also throw a talent night party at the Apollo Theater, where Tabitha C. Williams, host and producer of What's Eating Harlem, will present Harlem Week scholarships to students. Hosted by comedian Capone, Amateur Night at the Apollo will also feature music by DJ Jess before each show. Those interested in attending as the audience can purchase tickets, which start from $31, here.

To make the public dance, on August 18 Harlem Week will host the Harlem Summerstage, and you don't need tickets to attend. Live performances across a variety of genres, including R&B, jazz, gospel, and soul, will bring life to the music festival and welcome the audience for free from 5:30–7:30 at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building Plaza.

On August 21, Harlem Week will culminate on Harlem Day, a day-long set of performances and activities that will entertain guests from 1–7 pm. Festivities will take over West 135th Street, and they will be spread across three stages of entertainment. There will be a Sundae Sermon Dance Party, a back-to-school fashion show, and a slew of performances from Broadway productions and from a variety of musical artists. Vendors will set up shop to provide guests with food and drinks as well as jewelry and clothing, and there will even be exhibitions and games to entertain the public. Harlem Day is free to attend, and you can check out the lineup of artists and activities here.

For those who can't make it in person, Harlem week will also be available virtually. By visiting the website, everybody will be able to enjoy additional performances and summits, including Economic Development Day, the Health Summit, a Broadway Summit, and the Harlem On My Mind Conversation series, among others. Users will also be able to shop exhibitors and vendors online, as well as virtually enjoy and participate in activities from the stage by using the site's interactive platform.

"All New Yorkers are invited to take part in the Harlem Week experience as we pay tribute to key elements of our city. Both seniors and children will be able to celebrate local education, restaurants, technology, and theater," said Lloyd Williams, Chairman of Harlem Week, in an official statement. "You'll hear music ranging from Jazz, Gospel, R&B, Hip-Hop, Soca, Latin, Caribbean, Afrobeat, and more. Remember—you haven't done this town 'til you've done it Uptown, so do it up in Harlem. We look forward to seeing you!"

For a complete list of events and activities, you can visit the Harlem Week website.