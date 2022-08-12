Walk Into the Forbidden Forest at This New York Harry Potter Experience

Hogwarts and its magical surroundings might be closer than you think. This fall, you can step into the iconic Forbidden Forest just outside NYC.

"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" will take over the grounds of Westchester County's Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park for a memorable light trail and village inspired by the beloved Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series.

Starting October 22, wizard-wannabes will get the chance to walk through mesmerizing lights and installations that will bring to life Harry's wizard world. Throughout the Forbidden Forest path, guests will encounter the forest's very own residents, including hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, and even nifflers. It's recommended that you study up, as guests will get the chance to practice casting their very own spells.

The experience, which lasts from 60 to 90 minutes, culminates in a themed village at the end of the trail, where brave wizards and muggles will get the chance to wind down and grab some food and drinks after traversing the forest. Those looking for a souvenir will also be able to find that in the village, which will feature shops offering exclusive products.

Everybody is welcome to participate in the event, and the experience is suitable for all ages. Tickets will be available for purchase from Thursday, August 18 on the event's website, and prices start from $25 for children and $36 for adults. Fans who sign up for the waitlist will be able to unlock exclusive access.

Check out some photos here below: