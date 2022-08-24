An Enormous LA-Favorite Halloween Experience Is Coming to New Jersey This Fall
The event will feature rides, games, candy, dancing, and family-friendly fun.
The popular Halloween attraction Haunt O'Ween first made its debut in Los Angeles, and now it's coming to the other side of the country this fall with a month-long residency in New Jersey.
Haunt O'Ween will take over Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, about an hour outside New York City, for its seasonal festivities. The event is family-friendly and will feature carnival rides, trick-or-treating, games, and nine worlds spanning 200,000 square feet. Twenty-five costumed characters will roam the grounds, and the organizers say they've spent almost $1 million on candy for Halloween giveaways.
"We've worked very hard this year to put on the country's largest and most magical Halloween experience for all ages. Over 200,000 square feet of immersive thematics flooded with interactivity, all built on the foundation of Halloween—trick or treating, pumpkins, costumes, and spooky fun," said Founder & Chief Experience Officer of Experiential Supply Co. Jasen Smith.
Haunt O'Ween runs September 30–October 31 at 101 Crawford Corner Road in Holmdel, New Jersey. Tickets can be purchased here, with prices starting at $40.