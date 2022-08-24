An Enormous LA-Favorite Halloween Experience Is Coming to New Jersey This Fall

The popular Halloween attraction Haunt O'Ween first made its debut in Los Angeles, and now it's coming to the other side of the country this fall with a month-long residency in New Jersey.

Haunt O'Ween will take over Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, about an hour outside New York City, for its seasonal festivities. The event is family-friendly and will feature carnival rides, trick-or-treating, games, and nine worlds spanning 200,000 square feet. Twenty-five costumed characters will roam the grounds, and the organizers say they've spent almost $1 million on candy for Halloween giveaways.