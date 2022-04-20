Here's How to Get Free Donuts Delivered to Your Door This Sunday in NYC & LA

If you like HBO’s show Barry, have a soft spot for donuts, and love food delivery, Sunday might just be your lucky day.

To celebrate Barry’s newest season dropping on April 24, HBO is partnering with Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee and Fooji to give away free donuts in Los Angeles and New York City.

New Yorkers will be able to receive their sweet treats from the comfort of their own home. The event—hosted by Fooji—is launching digitally in NYC, and allows fans to get their hands on a selection of donuts via same-day delivery on April 24 between 6 and 9 pm for free.

Submitting the order is very simple. Fans will only have to respond to social posts from the HBO, HBO Max, and Fooji Twitter accounts using the hashtags #Barry and #donutpromo, and they’ll be able to get donuts delivered on their doorstep while supplies last.

With a mouthwatering selection of treats, the menu will include Celebration Cake flavor donuts featuring vanilla-bean glaze, sprinkles, and a confetti-filled vanilla donut; a Butter & Salt option with brown butter glaze and fleur de sel; and finally, an Old Fashioned donut featuring classic donut flavors.

Fans located in the LA area will also be able to enjoy the home-delivery service on April 24 between 3 and 6 pm PT, and those wishing to visit an in-person food truck will also have the opportunity to do so. The mobile truck will be stationed outside the Barry premiere event for event attendees on April 18. The following weekend, it will move to different locations around LA and it will be open to the public for the weekend.

On April 23, fans can follow HBO’s social media channels to track the location of the donut truck. On April 24, it will be parked all day at the Melrose Trading Post to serve free donuts to every guest while supplies last.