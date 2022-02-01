You Can Live HBO's 'The Gilded Age' on This New Upper East Side Tour

HBO's new period drama The Gilded Age sheds new light on old New York City, capturing the social clashes of old and new money NYC in the late 1800s. The show has already proven to be a ratings winner for HBO, and now New Yorkers can get a closer look at some of the landmarks and neighborhoods that inspired the show's high-society drama.

Context Travel's Upper East Side: New York Gilded Age Tour offers a guided tour of the Upper East Side to coincide with the show's airing. Attractions on the 1.6-mile, historian-led walking route include the Plaza Hotel, the Metropolitan Club, the Frick Mansion, the Fletcher-Sinclair Mansion, and the Ukrainian Institute of America, with information about the Beaux-Arts and French Renaissance architectural styles of the time.