Another Heat Wave May Bring Season-High Temps to New York & New England This Week

New Yorkers should make sure their AC units are up and running. Residents of the Big Apple will have to face yet another heat wave this week, and temperatures are expected to climb up nearing the 100s once again.

According to a new report by AccuWeather, Thursday will be the day in which the heat wave will hit the East Coast, with New York City at its epicenter.

"The Big Apple will take a run at approaching or exceeding its seasonal high on Thursday," the report states. "Provided slightly cooler air from an Atlantic Ocean sea breeze does not kick in first."

While the hot spell won't be lasting long—unlike the record-breaking heat wave in late July—it will likely break some previous records. According to AccuWeather's meteorologists, New York and New England are likely to experience the hottest weather of the year on Thursday, with temperatures close to 100 degrees. The National Weather Service forecast predicts that temps will top out at 98 degrees.

On Tuesday, August 2, the maximum temperature is expected to be 91 degrees, while it will be slightly lower on Wednesday, with the highest temperature hitting 89 degrees.

If you're planning on going out during the heat wave, make sure to plan accordingly. The CDC recommends wearing light clothing and applying sunscreen, as well as staying hydrated with non-alcoholic and non-sugary beverages.