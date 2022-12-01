Hellmann’s Launches Mayo-nog & Snickerdoodle Mayo Cookies for the Holidays

Hellmann’s Mayonnaise has teamed up with mixologist Cody Goldstein of Muddling Memories to create a limited-edition Frozen Mayo-nog and Snickerdoodle Mayo Cookies inspired by the classic holiday tradition of milk and cookies.

As a substitute for eggs, Hellman’s mayonnaise was a key ingredient in the drink, cookie, and sugary glaze topping for a velvety and rich texture. Similar to a creamy cinnamon horchata, the alcoholic Frozen Mayo-nog has fall spice notes. While the recipe puts a twist on the traditional Eggnog, the cocktail instead contains Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, dark rum, apple brandy, whole milk, heavy cream, simple syrup, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

This rich and creamy pairing is available for a limited time at Amy Fontaine’s in New York City from December 1 through December 15. The new holiday mayo drink is priced at $16, but customers can purchase both the cocktail and cookies for $24. Mayonnaise fans can also substitute their beverage for a non-alcoholic drink made with spiced chai tea to replace the rum, cognac, and brandy.

This popular condiment is known to be used in a variety of recipes, from your classic sandwich, to baked goods, and now cocktails. The Frozen Mayo-nog and Snickerdoodle Mayo Cookie recipes are meant to highlight the versatility of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise and encourage everyone to get creative in the kitchen this holiday season.

Check out the recipe below:

