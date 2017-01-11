Get Ready: Manhattanhenge Is This Weekend

Manhattanhenge, the urban phenomenon that draws thousands of camera/phone/selfie stick-toting people right into rush hour traffic to see (but mostly just to Instagram) the sunset perfectly align with Manhattan's cross streets, is happening for the first of two times in 2016 over the long Memorial Day weekend. That's this weekend, folks.
According to the American Museum of Natural History, you can watch the full sun set in perfect alignment with the borough's East-West streets on Monday, May 30th, at 8:12pm. You can also catch the half sun set on the grid on Sunday, May 29th, at the same time, although it's only half as spectacular.
In a blog post for the AMNH, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson (who coined the term Manhattanhenge), recommends observing the spectacle from Manhattan's main cross streets, such as 14th, 34th, 42nd, 57th, and 79th streets and arriving about 30 minutes before the aforementioned sunset times. You'll know you're in the right place when you see New Yorkers and tourists alike completely disregarding traffic (more so than usual) along the streets. Oh, and don't forget to look for the crazies who will inevitably camp out in their prime spots all damn day.
"For best effect, position yourself as far east in Manhattan as possible," deGrasse Tyson said. "But ensure that when you look west across the avenues you can still see New Jersey."
Of course, a successful 'henge is dependent on the weather. Last year, a wall of clouds over New Jersey spoiled everyone's view of the solar-street alignment, which is just so typical New Jersey. As of Wednesday night, the National Weather Service's forecast doesn't look very promising -- with the "chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm" on Sunday night (half sun) and "Mostly cloudy" skies on Monday night (full sun). But we're still a few days out, so there's a chance the predictions will change.
If the weather does indeed suck on both nights, or if you're too busy grilling and drinking all weekend, your second and last shot at witnessing Manhattanhenge this year will be Monday, July 11th, at 8:20pm (full sun) and Tuesday, July 12th, at 8:20pm (half sun), according to the AMNH. Or you can always continue to ignore the beautiful sunsets like you usually do.