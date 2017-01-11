Get Ready: Manhattanhenge Is This Weekend

Manhattanhenge, the urban phenomenon that draws thousands of camera/phone/selfie stick-toting people right into rush hour traffic to see (but mostly just to Instagram) the sunset perfectly align with Manhattan's cross streets, is happening for the first of two times in 2016 over the long Memorial Day weekend. That's this weekend, folks.

According to the American Museum of Natural History, you can watch the full sun set in perfect alignment with the borough's East-West streets on Monday, May 30th, at 8:12pm. You can also catch the half sun set on the grid on Sunday, May 29th, at the same time, although it's only half as spectacular.