Here's A Map Showing NYC's Most Popular Dog Breeds By Neighborhood

Look out Beagles and Yorkshire Terriers! The French Bulldog has been crowned as NYC's top dog in 2014, according to a new ranking of the city's most popular dog breeds by the American Kennel Club.

Frenchies dominated half of the 12 neighborhoods the AKC included in its ranking information released this week, knocking out its cousin, the Bulldog, for the top spot. This should be no surprise to anyone who's walked through an NYC park in the summer, only to gawk at all of the cute Frenchies walking by, practically in a parade procession. While Rottweilers appear to be winning over our tough hearts, lil' Yorkies slid two spots -- from sixth to eighth most popular last year. Or maybe we just can't see them since they'll all stuffed in oversize purses?