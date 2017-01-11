Here's Exactly How NOT To Support a Busker At a Subway Station

Not to be upstaged, the busker sits down on the platform edge -- yes, the platform edge they warn you about -- and then lowers himself onto the tracks, steps over the rails to retrieve the cash, and then climbs back to his side of the station. Because one dumb decision is best answered with another.

The Rich Man then tries to take it up another notch, this time reaching into his wallet for a $100, and yells, "I'll give you a hundred dollars not to do that again." Luckily, an oncoming train cuts this episode of lunacy short.

If you've ever wondered what it actually looks like to watch someone get dared into climbing onto the subway tracks, you can watch it all go down here: