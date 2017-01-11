Here's How To Make The Most Of Your New 11% MetroCard Bonuses

The tool, or the MetroCard Calculator, lets you punch in the amount you want to put on your new MetroCard, and the calculator will tell you how many rides you'll get, how big your bonus will be, and how much change will be leftover.

According to the calculator, if you add $28.25 to a card, the value of it will be $30.25 (after subtracting the $1 card fee and adding the 11% bonus), which will get you exactly 11 rides (at $2.56 a ride) and will result in zero change leftover. With higher amounts, you might want to consider weekly or monthly unlimited passes, which will cost you $31 and $116.50, respectively, starting on Sunday.