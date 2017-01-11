Here's How to Spot a Fake NYC Yellow Cab That Wants to Scam You

Apparently, you can add fake yellow taxi scammers to the list of things that are out to get you in NYC, along with falling air conditioning units, exploding manholes, and all that subway station bacteria. After a Reddit user posted several photos showing what appears to be a bogus, unlicensed taxi, Gothamist reported on Sunday that there could be several shady yellow taxis roaming the city and potentially stealing unsuspecting customers' credit card information.

When reached by Thrillist on Monday, the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission confirmed the "taxi" shown in the photos is indeed not licensed by the city. TLC Public Information Officer Greg Gordon said, "This particular vehicle has actually been seized twice before by the TLC – once in 2006 and once in 2007." Gordon said fraudulent yellow cabs, in general, are "few and far between."