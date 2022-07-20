NYC's Famous H&H Bagels Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with a Major Giveaway

One of NYC's most iconic bagel shops is turning 50, but you won't have to get them anything for their birthday. In fact, they're getting you a gift to celebrate.

H&H Bagels, which has been a NYC favorite since 1972, will be giving away exclusive merchandise to loyal customers, including 50th anniversary shirts and mugs. The giveaway will be available for a limited time, and it will run from July 18 through September 9.

Customers can also try their luck at winning a gift box featuring bagels, spreads, and merch delivered to their home. All they need to do is be creative on social media. Each week, H&H will select the winner by picking the best social media post tagging H&H Bagels. Fans of the brand can tag @hhbagels on Instagram and Twitter, or head over to the H&H Bagels Facebook page.

The brand, which flaunts five locations across the city's boroughs, originally opened as a single store in the Upper West Side. Now, it serves its delicious bagels in four other stores located on the Upper East Side, in JFK Airport, in LaGuardia Airport, and at its newest location in the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station.