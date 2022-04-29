Sip on a Summer Cocktail in This Repurposed British Double-Decker Bus

If you have never experienced the thrill of hopping on an authentic double-decker bus in London, now you can do it—and you won't have to leave NYC.

The High Line Hotel just reopened its Remote View seasonal cocktail garden, which welcomes guests into a psychic-inspired garden decorated with cabana-stripe umbrellas and starry lights. This year, an iconic (and repurposed) red English double-decker will join the garden, serving craft cocktails and light bites both on both its Upper Deck and interior cabin.

The bus, whose name is actually Daisy, first arrived in the US in 2019 after traversing the ocean all the way from Liverpool. In her earlier life, Daisy served as an actual bus in the UK, transporting Lancaster passengers to and from the surrounding areas. Following a few months of renovations—and after previously serving as a coffee stand at The High Line Hotel—Daisy is back with a new (boozier!) job.