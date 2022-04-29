Sip on a Summer Cocktail in This Repurposed British Double-Decker Bus
Daisy, the cocktail-serving double decker bus, is now open at The High Line Hotel.
If you have never experienced the thrill of hopping on an authentic double-decker bus in London, now you can do it—and you won't have to leave NYC.
The High Line Hotel just reopened its Remote View seasonal cocktail garden, which welcomes guests into a psychic-inspired garden decorated with cabana-stripe umbrellas and starry lights. This year, an iconic (and repurposed) red English double-decker will join the garden, serving craft cocktails and light bites both on both its Upper Deck and interior cabin.
The bus, whose name is actually Daisy, first arrived in the US in 2019 after traversing the ocean all the way from Liverpool. In her earlier life, Daisy served as an actual bus in the UK, transporting Lancaster passengers to and from the surrounding areas. Following a few months of renovations—and after previously serving as a coffee stand at The High Line Hotel—Daisy is back with a new (boozier!) job.
Daisy's interiors are decorated with custom wallpaper, which depicts The High Line Hotel's frequent canine guests. A hat rack and biscuit jars full of dog treats also make an appearance, and starting this year, Daisy's menu will include a long list of delicious cocktails and food.
Guests at the Remote View—which includes Daisy—will be able to refresh their palates with drinks such as the Star Fire, featuring a blend of mezcal enriched by sweet jalapeño spiciness. Fans of frozen drinks will have plenty to choose from as well, as items like the Frozen Negroni, Lychee Daiquiri, and Rosé Frozé will all be part of the list.
Some lucky guests will also be able to drink for free. In true psychic fashion, servers at the bar will offer patrons a set of two dice, and whoever manages to roll a double will win a free cocktail of their choice.
The Remote View and Daisy are open Sunday through Thursday from 3–11 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am–11 pm, weather permitting. Reservations are not available. For more information about The High Line Hotel or to book Daisy for a private event, you can visit the hotel's website.