This Luxury Smoke Shop Brand Is Offering a Big Discount for National CBD Day

The day nationally dedicated to full mind-and-body relaxation is coming up. On August 8, the US will celebrate National CBD Day, and unmissable deals are already brewing in NYC.

If you're in the mood for some chill CBD edibles and products, the luxury smoke shop brand Higher Standards has got you covered. On Monday, August 8, the brand is offering an in-shop discount of 20% on all CBD products.

You'll only have to head over to one of the two flagship locations, one of which is conveniently located in NYC's Chelsea Market at 407 West 15th Street. California residents will also be able to enjoy the promo by heading over to the Higher Standards Malibu store at 3826 Cross Creek Road to claim their discount.

Aimed at providing CBD lovers with everything they need for a proper and luxurious smoking sesh, Higher Standards is ready to offer premium products at a much-discounted price. Among many others, customers can find the Highline Wellness CBD oil priced at $56 instead of $70, and can snag Rose Delights—Turkish Delight-style infused edibles— discounted to $32 from an original price of $40.

For more information and to take a look at other CBD products, you can visit the Higher Standards website.