This Landmark Upper West Side Theater Will Be Reborn as a Dine-In Cinema

It’s time to brush the cobwebs off Manhattan’s Metro Theater. The historic Upper West Side venue is coming back after a lengthy hibernation period, and this time it’s being finally put to use as a dine-in cinema center.

The theater, the exterior of which was awarded New York City landmark status in 1989, was internally gutted soon after its closure in 2005. As Gothamist reports, the past 17 years have seen numerous companies and organizations try to revive and repurpose the defunct space without success.

Urban Outfitters, Planet Fitness, retail stores, and even non-profits submitted ultimately unsuccessful proposals. Alamo Drafthouse announced in 2012 that it would turn the unused theater into a five-screen cinema, but later pulled back from the deal because of construction costs.

The entity behind the theater's revamp announcement is still a secret. In fact, longtime owner Albert Bialek referred to the new operator as only "a major entity." Alamo Drafthouse declined to comment to Gothamist about its potential involvement in the new project.

This time, the deal seems to be final. While the number of screens and overall setup of the space have yet to be finalized, the new cinema is expected to open in 2023. "I did speak to the CEO of this business, who himself told me there's no turning back, they have a signed lease," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine told Gothamist. "This is beyond where we've ever been before."

The theater first opened in the 1930s and has gone through several changes in the last century. It showed first-run films, arthouse and international movies, and at one point even screened porn films. Its newest iteration will be a first-of-its-kind concept for the space, becoming a "community entertainment" and "multi-screen cinema center, with restaurant facilities and community meeting rooms on a rental basis," Bialek told The West Side Rag.

Dine-in cinemas are a New York favorite among cinephiles. The new Metro theater will serve as a strategic Upper West Side addition to the scene, where competition is scarce. Southern Manhattan boasts more options on this front, like IPIC Theaters located near the Brooklyn Bridge or the Lower East Side's Metrograph. Brooklynites can rely on Nitehawk Cinema's two locations in Williamsburg and Prospect Park, or on Bushwick's famous Syndicated Theater.