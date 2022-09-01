An Iconic Italian Food & Culture Festival Is Returning to Hoboken Next Week

If Jersey City's recent Italian food & culture extravaganza wasn't enough, there's yet another Italian feast waiting for you in Hoboken.

This year, the 96th annual Hoboken Italian Festival is ready to welcome Italy enthusiasts with food, entertainment, and a massive procession from September 8 through September 11. Celebrating the Madonna Dei Martiri, the festival has religious roots planted in the Universal Feast of the Nativity Mary on September 8. To this day, the 600-year-old holiday is still widely celebrated in Italy.

Every year, Hoboken throws its own celebration of the major holiday in Sinatra Park, where Society of Madonna Dei Martiri organizes the weekend-long event. Inside the park, food vendors, live music, and entertainment welcome visitors into an authentic Italian feast. Located on the Hoboken waterfront, the festival flaunts a beautiful view of the NYC skyline, which serves as a perfect backdrop for the annual fireworks show.

The festival officially begins on Thursday, September 8, and the opening ceremony takes place at 5 pm. Visitors can expect to catch live music shows and performances on Thursday and Friday, when they can also stop by the many food vendors to grab a snack and a drink.

While every festival day is special, Saturday is the one you can't miss. Every year, a day-long procession walks through the street of Hoboken carrying an 800-pound statue of the Madonna Dei Martiri (or Madonna of the Martyrs) starting from St. Francis Church. Saturday is also fireworks day, with a beautiful display celebrates the completion of the procession over Sinatra Park. The procession route map can be found here.

The last day of the festival, September 11, is dedicated to fun and games. The afternoon is packed with live music including Swingtime Big Band featuring Zack Alexander and Bobbie Ruth, while the annual Grape Stomp Contest takes place at 5 pm. The festival ends at night, and the Super 50/50 Raffle and closing ceremony say goodbye to every guest at 10 pm.

For more information and to take a look at the complete schedule, you can visit the festival's website.