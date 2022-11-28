How to Catch This Year's Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden

One of NYC's most iconic holiday traditions is officially back. The beloved Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden is now open, and it is ready to welcome guests into a dazzling experience.

The Bronx's New York Botanical Garden has finally brought back its 30-year-long tradition, which is set to stay all the way through January 16. The Holiday Train show is a must-see for train lovers and holiday enthusiasts, and it features a collection of more than 25 G-scale model trains zip through a half-mile course.

Surrounded by thousands of twinkling lights, the trains make their way through more than 190 iconic NYC buildings built to scale, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Yankee Stadium, and the Statue of Liberty, among others. Some bridges even come together to create an aerial display of trains over the guests' heads, and all the architecture is beautifully recreated with natural materials like birch bark, lotus pods, and cinnamon sticks.

The Holiday Train Show at the Garden is open to visitors from 10 am to 6 pm through January 16, 2023. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids between the ages of 2–12. To grab your tickets, you can visit this website.