Heads-Up NYC, 2 Years of Holland Tunnel Closures Could Affect Your Next Trip

NYC's many bridges and tunnels are already known for their traffic jams and rising toll prices, but for the next few years you might also have to factor in some detours.

Starting on Sunday, February 5, the New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will close overnight for repairs. Work will continue until 2025, meaning travelers heading from NYC into New Jersey during those times should use alternatives like the Lincoln Tunnel, George Washington Bridge, or bridges on Staten Island.

The closures will happen every night except Saturday, and are meant to carry out long-delayed repairs from damage sustained during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. As NJ.com notes, the closure comes as the Port Authority wraps up similar work on the NYC-bound tunnel, which has experienced similar closures since 2020.

The scheduled closures are as follows, with none planned for Saturday night: