Holy Crap! The Mayor Says a "Historic" Blizzard is Expected Tomorrow

Well this isn't good.

Did that coating of snow and ice screw up your Doc Martens this weekend? Well get ready for LOTS MORE: you should be preparing for a blizzard of potentially historic proportions, according to a warning from the National Weather Service and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In a special statement, and a blatant attention-grab from Sam Champion, de Blasio said Sunday, "We are facing most likely one of the largest snow storms in this history of this city." Holy Crap.

The Blizzard Warning is in effect from Monday afternoon through midnight Tuesday. Fear-mongering forecasters are predicting some scary sounding, Day After Tomorrow-ish stuff including: