Holy Crap! The Mayor Says a "Historic" Blizzard is Expected Tomorrow

Well this isn't good.
Did that coating of snow and ice screw up your Doc Martens this weekend? Well get ready for LOTS MORE: you should be preparing for a blizzard of potentially historic proportions, according to a warning from the National Weather Service and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
In a special statement, and a blatant attention-grab from Sam Champion, de Blasio said Sunday, "We are facing most likely one of the largest snow storms in this history of this city." Holy Crap.
The Blizzard Warning is in effect from Monday afternoon through midnight Tuesday. Fear-mongering forecasters are predicting some scary sounding, Day After Tomorrow-ish stuff including:
- Up to 20 inches to 30 inches of snow, with some areas getting more
- Hazardous blowing conditions. Bowling conditions will likely remain ideal.
- Winds 30 mph to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph
- Poor visibility of less than a quarter of a mile, which is still a really long way to look in front of yourself while walking
- Temperatures in the low 20s
- Potential whiteout conditions
Additionally, de Blasio warned, "Don't underestimate this storm." Or do! Also, if you own a snowmobile, congrats. Be safe out there.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can be found at Trader Joe's frantically stocking up on pizza dough and bananas. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.