HomeGoods' New Getaway in Upstate New York Transforms for Each Guest

Tucked behind rolling hills and an apple orchard lies a reimagined vacation rental home from HomeGoods, the perfect affordable and wow-worthy weekend getaway from New York City this fall.

Available for four weeks in October and November, this unique getaway surrounded by the fall foliage of New York in the Hudson Valley offers consumers a chance to discover something new, by tapping into the treasure hunt experience HomeGoods shoppers know and love.

Each guest will experience a uniquely decorated home paired with an at-home activity to complement the experience. House themes include: Find Creativity, Find Festivity, Find Charm, and Find Adventure. Plus, guests can take home a selection of their favorite finds to reimagine their own spaces.

House of HomeGoods will be open for booking beginning October 12 through Saturday, October 15 for only $29.99 a night. The two-bedroom home with a outdoor patio perfect for hosting, a fire pit, and a spacious kitchen where you can whip up a pitcher of pumpkin-spiced fizz is available during the following weekends:

Find Creativity (October 21–23): This boldly colorful oasis offers exciting finds, sparking endless inspiration.

Find Festivity (October 28-30): An autumnal affair enveloped in crisp colors, reminiscent of cozy fall comforts to awaken senses and spark festivity.

Find Adventure (November 4-6): Nature-inspired haven overflowing with layers of warm patterns and textures that embrace the outdoors.

Find Charm (November 11-13): Charming countryside escape like a rural European town, ready to explore somewhere new and far away.

