This Huge New Indoor Plant Store in Brooklyn Is an Urban Oasis

Brooklyn is getting a new green oasis for plant moms and dads, and it's got a lot to offer.

Horti, the popular houseplant subscription company, is opening a new Williamsburg storefront dubbed Horti Play. Sprawling across 5,000 square feet, the new store is billing itself as the largest indoor plant store in Brooklyn, and it will welcome plant enthusiasts into an enormous urban jungle aimed at educating customers about all kinds of living plants.

Upon entering the store, visitors will get the chance to walk through a botanical garden filled with large and rare plants, including the famous broad-leaved Birds of Paradise, the Philodendron Giganteum, and even the Euphorbia Trigona cactus, among others. At the center of the store, a Victorian glass greenhouse will be the educational center where the real plant-centered magic will happen. There, guests will be able to participate in intimate talks, soothing sound baths, and a slew of other educational activities revolving around the world of plants, including live performances and apothecary workshops.

"Forming relationships with houseplants is at the core of our business, and Horti Play has been designed to reject the throw-away culture of shopping and instead put connection with nature at the forefront," Puneet Sabharwal, Horti's Co-Founder and CEO, said in a statement. "There isn’t a houseplant store like this anywhere in New York City, and we look forward to using the space as the conduit to many long-lasting houseplant relationships."

Horti Play is located at 432 Rodney Street. You can visit the store Monday through Friday from 11 am–5 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am–7 pm. For more information and to check out the store's event schedule, you can visit this website.

Check out some photos of the space below: