A Yankees Fan's Hot Dog Beer Straw Delights & Revolts the Internet
A viral video captured the fan hollowing out a hotdog to drink beer at the stadium.
New Yorkers are known for their creative food hacks, but this one might be a little too outside the box.
A now-viral video captured at Yankees Stadium earlier this week shows a fan hollowing out a hot dog and using it as a straw to drink beer with. The scene has captivated and disgusted people across social media, with some applauding the fan's creativity while others were revolted by the strange culinary combo.
The questionable stadium snack/beverage has already drawn some copycats, with The New York Post running an experimental taste test and the TBS crew even trying their hand at making the so-called "glizzy straws" live on air:
While it seems unlikely that hot dog beer straws will be added to the official Yankees Stadium menu anytime soon, New Yorkers are clearly never short on ideas for new culinary experiences.