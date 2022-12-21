This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%

Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing.

According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.

November data from the report found that a higher demand made Turtle Bay 25% more expensive than in the same period in 2021. Now, the median asking price for an apartment is $992,500. While it indeed isn't cheap, it is still more affordable than the average Manhattan price, where the median is $1.1 million, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Turtle Bay's appeal is also given by its proximity to Manhattan offices. With more workers returning to work in an office, the more-affordable neighborhood seems one of the best options if you want to spare yourself a long morning commute. Renters, in fact, are looking more and more at Turtle Bay's apartments as well, where the median asking rent has increased by 33% since last year and is now $4,000.