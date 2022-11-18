Look Inside This New House & Electronic Music Club Opening in Manhattan

Manhattanites soon won't have to trek out to Brooklyn to hear their favorite deep house music. Virgo, a new high-tech nightclub focused on bringing the genre to Manhattan, is officially opening in the Lower East Side this weekend.

Think of it as a mix between a cool basement club in London and a hip Brooklyn warehouse, and add a touch of Manhattan flair. Virgo, the latest concept by Full:Life Hospitality Group, is exactly that, and starting on November 18, it will welcome house and electronic music fans into its vast 3,000-square-foot space on Grand Street.

"Unlike Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan hasn't had a great lounge in electronic, house, and disco in recent years," co-founder Thatcher Shultz, who also created the popular Manhattan venues Make Believe at the SIXTY LES Hotel, Her Name Was Carmen, and Kind Regards, said in a statement. "Now that the city's consumers have developed a taste for these genres, Virgo offers them a premium music and nightlife experience around them."

Aimed at creating an alternative nightlife experience to the mainstream Manhattan music scene, Virgo is highly committed to ensuring premium music quality. Thanks to its state-of-the-art VOID sound system, which was imported from the UK, guests can enjoy a selection of local and international DJs every week, and they can let loose surrounded by incredible lighting and effects.

"We invested heavily into our sound and lighting equipment because we know how important they are to the house and electronic scene specifically," co-founder Duncan Abdelnour said in a statement. "Lights and effects offer an added sensory element that can help build up excitement and emotion. And our world-class speakers and equipment ensures DJs don't have to compromise their sound to play in Manhattan."

Inside, LED lighting walls and infinity mirrors enhance the sensory experience and play off the sound. A custom purple concrete bar with teal upholstery adds a pop of color to the space, which also features a separate shag-carpeted "Boiler Room" for DJs to play different music on an independent audio system in the back of the venue.

Virgo is located at 342 Grand Street , and it is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 pm–2 am. For more information, you can visit the club's website.

Take a look at some photos of Virgo below: