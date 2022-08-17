An Immersive Cannabis Museum Is Coming to NYC This Fall

New Yorkers will soon be able to learn everything about their favorite strains, and more. A weed museum is officially coming to NYC, and it is set to open this fall.

Sprawling across 30,000 square feet, the space will be a learning environment for both weed fans and business owners, The Real Deal reports. Dubbed The House of Cannabis (THCNYC for short), the museum will feature interactive spaces and installations to teach about the history of cannabis, and visitors will be able to catch rotating weed artifacts and artwork exhibits. According to Frey, it will be an immersive 4D experience, and it will even include smells to create an all-around experience.

Lectures will also be a crucial component to the museum. An entire floor will serve as an event space, where talks about cannabis programs and social justice will be held. The founder, former Las Vegas club owner Robert Frey, says he's committed to employing the museum as an educational and empowerment tool.

"We have so many citizens that don't belong in jail," Frey told The Real Deal when discussing marijuana-related convictions. "We'd love to tell their story."

This is also part of the reason why the space will be fully drug-free. "We don't want to be in competition," Frey said. "We want to really help all the dispensaries, whether they want to use us to launch brands or however they see that we can help their programs."

Cannabis is legal in New York, with retail sales in most of the state expected to begin this fall.

The museum will be located at 427 Broadway.