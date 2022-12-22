The First Legal Recreational Weed Dispensary Is Opening in Manhattan Next Week

No more asking friends of friends if they know someone who has some weed. NYC's first legal recreational weed dispensary is officially coming to town, and it is opening its doors right ahead of the new year.

On December 29, Housing Works will open near St. Mark's Place in the East Village, Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced. Located on East Eighth Street and Broadway, the store will be the first recreational cannabis store in NYC, and it will start by selling 75 to 100 products featuring different brands and various price points, Gothamist reports.

Customers will get the chance to purchase anything from pre-rolled joints to edibles, and they'll be able to do so safely. As the first legal recreational dispensary, Housing Works will only sell regulated, pre-tested products and the proceeds will be used to help in the fight against drug-related unjust incarcerations that mainly affect specific communities, including people of color.

The dispensary is the first to open among 36 total licenses New York state has issued, and Governor Hochul is committed to supporting the cannabis industry's growth.

"The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York state with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities," Hochul said in a public statement.

If you live far away from Housing Works and are itching for some legal recreational weed, NYC might have your back anyway. Recently, in addition to announcing the 36 new licenses, the State Office of Cannabis management communicated that couriered weed delivery is also on the agenda, and it could be made legal sooner than you think.