Everything You Need to Know About the Invasive Spotted Lanternflies

Next time you see a pretty polka-dotted insect in your backyard, think twice before trying to get an Instagram-worthy shot. Instead, raise your boot and aim for a good stomp.

Spotted Lanternflies—whose official name is the Lycorma delicatula—are back in NYC, and there have already been sightings in Hell's Kitchen, as W42ST reports. Last year, warnings about the insect were released, and now they're back once again as the weather warms up.

The lanternflies' aesthetically-pleasing appearance hides a threat to the environment. These insects are a menace to crops, plants, and trees, as they feed by sucking the sap out of plants. What they leave behind are trees that are severely weakened and tarnished by a sooty mold.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has already issued instructions on how to behave in presence of these insects. The rule is simple: once you see them, you should get rid of them immediately. If you notice eggs—which are inch-long and gray-ish and can hide "on nearly anything from tree trunks and rocks to vehicles and firewood"—you should scrape them off into a bucket of warm and soapy water. When you see fully-formed individual insects, you should just stomp on them.

Luckily for us, they're easy to stop once spotted. Unlike many other unwelcome and invasive insects, they hop from one plant to another instead of flying, which makes it much easier to catch them.

Younger nymphs—which are generally spotted between April and July—present a black body filled with white dots that turn red before growing into adults. Red nymphs, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, can be spotted between July and September.

Adults can start to appear as early as July, and are usually an inch long and half-an-inch wide. They present colorful and polka-dotted wings; their hindwings are red with black spots, while the upper wings are of a darker color with a white stripe.

Check out a photo of a young Spotted Lanternfly nymph here below: