Here's How You Can Donate Blood in New York

Donating blood is easier than you think. It can take you only one hour to save three lives.

The State of New York is currently facing a blood emergency, the New York Blood Center recently announced. Due to the recent spike in travel—both because of spring break and regular holidays—NYBC welcomed 6,000 fewer blood donors compared to earlier this year, AMNY reports.

According to NYBC, all blood types are low in storage.

"This time of the year always tends to be difficult for the blood supply, with school spring breaks and increased travel making blood donations less of a priority. These factors are now coinciding with increasing COVID cases and a potential fifth wave of the pandemic," Andrea Cefarelli, Senior Executive Director at New York Blood Center said according to AMNY. "One blood donation has the ability to save up to three lives. We highly encourage all who are able to donate today to help New Yorkers who need it most."

If you want to learn more about donating blood in NYC, here's our guide—based off of NYBC's rules—to help you navigate the subject more easily.

Who can donate blood in New York?

There aren't many eligibility restrictions to become a blood donor. However, the few rules that apply are very important and should be followed carefully.

According to the NYBC, you can donate blood if you are at least 17 years old (or even 16 with a written consent from a parent or legal guardian, the template of which you can download here). In addition, you also have to weigh at least 110 pounds, and you need to be in good health. It's important to note that donors between the ages of 16 and 18 are subject to additional height and weight restrictions.

Donors who are 76 or older can continue donating blood as long as they meet the eligibility criteria, and they must submit a physician's letter allowing them to donate once they reach their 76th birthday. If they don't present the physician's letter, an NYBC medical director will assess their health and eligibility at each donation.

Some preexisting medical conditions or medications might preclude you from donating blood, and they divide in permanent and temporary. Permanent conditions that don't allow you to ever donate blood include: ever testing positive for HIV, ever having had hepatitis B, hepatitis C, or hemophilia, and having had certain types of cancer. Most medications fall under the temporary category, which also includes getting a tattoo. Per the NYBC guidelines, if you received a tattoo in New York State, you must defer from donating blood for three months.

In addition, men who have sex with other men, even if they use protection or are in monogamous relationships, cannot donate blood until three months after their last sexual encounter. This will preclude many gay and bisexual men from donating blood at all, although each person's individual circumstances can differ.

For a list of all conditions, you can visit this page.

What is the donation process like?

The donation process is fairly straightforward, and it doesn't require many precautions.

On the day before your donation, you should try and hydrate your body by drinking a good amount of water, which will help with the fluid loss of the next day. The night before your donation appointment, you can eat salty snacks for a better donation experience, and you should get a good night's sleep. When you wake up in the morning, a good and balanced breakfast is advised, as well as hydrating right before your appointment. Once you're done donating, you can take a multivitamin with iron to help with the iron loss your body just endured.

When you show up to your NYBC appointment, you'll be asked to fill a form with your contact information, and you'll need to answer some questions about your medical history, medication usage, and recent travel.

Next, a technician will check your blood pressure, pulse, and temperature, and will take a drop of blood from your finger to analyze the hematocrit level. If you're cleared to donate, you'll be directed towards one of the center's bed, and a specially trained technician will draw your blood or any other component you're registered to donate.

The donation process only takes 10–12 minutes, and, in a standard donation, you'll be able to donate less than 1 pint of whole blood. If you think that the average adult has 8–12 pints of blood in their body, that's not much—and one pint gets replaced by your body fairly quickly.

Once you're done, you can give yourself a nice pat on the shoulder and relax. The refreshment area at the NYBC will have snacks and beverages for you to enjoy. Usually, NYBC recommends donors to wait around for 10–15 minutes before leaving, and it advises against lifting, pushing heavy objects, or engaging in strenuous exercise for 4 to 5 hours after donating.

How often can I donate blood and other types of cells?

According to the NYBC guidelines, you can donate whole blood every 56 days, or up to six times a year.

To donate automated red cells (Alyx) you need to meet specific minimum height and weight requirements. If you meet them, you can donate the cells every 112 days, or three times a year.

Platelets donors can show up to their platelets donation appointment up to 24 times a year, while those wishing to donate plasma can do so every 28 days.

For a complete list of guidelines about the frequency and type of donation, you can visit this page.

Where do I sign up to donate?

If you want to make an appointment at a blood drive, you can call 1-800-933-2566 or you can visit the NYBC website.