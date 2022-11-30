A 'Lord of the Rings' Live Symphony Concert Is Coming to NYC

Picture watching the iconic movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring while listening to a live orchestra playing the official soundtrack. If that makes you daydream, you are in for an exciting surprise.

In January and February of next year, a 21st anniversary concert in honor of the aforementioned movie is coming to one of the Big Apple's most famous venues. From February 6 through February 9, Howard Shore's award-winning soundtrack will take over Radio City Music Hall, where a symphony orchestra, chorus, and soloists—for a total of 238 musicians—will play live music while the movie is screened behind.

If you're not near NYC, you might be able to catch the amazing show further north. The same concert will also happen in Toronto's Meridian Hall from January 27 through January 29.

The event is only available for a limited time. To grab your tickets in NYC, you can visit this website. Toronto tickets, instead, can be found here.