Here's How to Negotiate with Your Landlord When They Raise Your Rent

After falling to historic lows during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City rent prices are back with a vengeance. Many people who moved into larger apartments or more expensive neighborhoods while prices were low are now experiencing sticker shock as landlords try to raise the rent, sometimes by 50% or more.

While city and state law in New York City typically allows owners of non-regulated apartments to raise rents at their discretion when a lease ends, that doesn't mean renters are out of options. Negotiating your rent can seem intimidating, but there are steps you can take to help yourself and ensure your rights are protected.

To learn more, Thrillist spoke to Allia Mohamed, the CEO of NYC-based apartment rental site openigloo. Her company, which allows tenants to share reviews of their buildings and landlords, recently released a trio of email templates to help tenants negotiate rent after many users reported steep rent hikes.

Mohamed advised would-be negotiators to start with a gut check. "What can you afford? How does that compare against what your moving costs are going to be? And [then] see if you can negotiate something that's a little bit more comfortable," she said.

What if my landlord missed the notification window?

The first step is knowing your rights. Even if your apartment is not protected under public housing, rent control, or rent stabilization laws, landlords are still required to give you proper notice about increases or lease terminations.

"If you have a one-year lease, they have to give you at least 60 days notice," she said. "If you lived in the apartment for longer than two years, they have to give you 90 days notice." If these deadlines are missed, the most a landlord can legally raise your rent is 5%.

For renters in this situation, Mohamed suggests using this general template when beginning negotiations:

Hi XYZ,

Thanks for sending over the renewal. However, I was expecting the increase to be less than 5%, since we've passed the XX-day notice window. I'd love to stay, but I'm hoping we can agree on a renewal of $$$$ instead.

Thanks.

If the issue isn't resolved from there, a renter may have to take their landlord to court to fight an increase.

"This is a difficult decision that some renters have to make: Do they just let this go and pay the increase even though they know it's not legal, or do they fight back?" She said. "Something I think is helpful is saying, 'Hey, I would love to resolve this between us without having to involve a third party. Let me know what we can do.' And again, trying to keep things as cordial and civil and stable as possible before really having to escalate to taking legal action."