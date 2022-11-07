Here Are This Year's NYC Marathon Winners & How to Run Next Year's Race

The New York City Marathon, which saw more than 50,000 people running through the 26.2-mile route, took over the Big Apple's five boroughs yesterday.

This year, Kenyan racers swept the field. Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi won the race respectively in the men's and women's categories, both representing the East African country.

Chebet recently won the Boston Marathon as well, and yesterday's endeavor made him the first man since 2011 to win both events in the same year. According to unofficial times, the 33-year-old crossed the finish line in 2:08:41.

Competing in the women's race, 28-year-old Lokedi closed her marathon with an unofficial time of 2:23:23.

How to qualify and register for the 2023 New York Marathon

If seeing thousands of runners making their way through NYC inspired you to try your hand at it, here's everything you need to know on how to qualify and register for next year's marathon.

The easiest way is to, quite literally, try your luck. Every year, wannabe-marathoners can enter the race's drawing, which will select a few lucky winners. The chances of being selected, though, aren't the highest. According to The New York Times, for this year's race, only 12% of 84,000 entries were selected. If you do end up being among the lucky few, you'll need to pay a $295 entry fee to run your race. You can enter the lottery here between February 8, 2023 and February 22, 2023.

Another option is to run for a good cause. By pledging an agreed-upon sum of money, participants can decide to run with charity teams. One of the options is to run the race with New York Road Runners' Team for Kids, where you'll have to raise at least $2,620 for Team for Kids in order to be able to register. Alternatively, you can choose from an official list of charities (which has yet to be announced for 2023), and—depending on the charity of your choice—you'll be asked to raise different amounts of money, starting at $3,000, $4,000 or $5,000.

International runners looking to participate in the race can turn to international tour operators. By choosing this option, participants can book a marathon package that includes race entry as well as the necessary travel purchases, including flights and hotel stay.

Seasoned runners can count on their experience to participate in the marathon. With some exceptions, all those who have run the marathon 15 times before are eligible for guaranteed entry in future editions of the race. If you're a fast runner, that can come in handy as well. While the New York Marathon doesn't require specific times in a previous race to run, meeting qualifying times in 2022 races can help you bypass the lottery system and grant you a spot on next year's runners list. You can check out qualifying times and rules here.

Finally, if you were supposed to run this year's marathon and somehow couldn't make it, you can try again next year. All runners who withdrew from the 2022 race by following the official cancellation guidelines are eligible for guaranteed entry in 2023. Careful, though, as this will only work once. If you withdrew this year, you won't be able to postpone the race again next year.