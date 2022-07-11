Here's How to Spot & Report the Infamous 'ManhattAnt' in Your NYC Apartment

New York and New Jersey residents might spot a few new (and unwanted) roommates in their high-rise apartment.

One insect in particular has grown fond of NYC and Jersey buildings, and contrary to what you might think, it isn't cockroaches. Dubbed the "ManhattAnt," a specific type of ant native to Europe has been increasingly spotted in New Yorkers' homes since 2011, when it was first discovered here. Over the past decade, it has been "thriving in New York," The New York Times reports.

Differently than other types of ants, the ManhattAnt, whose official name is Lasius emarginatus, is able to survive in highly urban environments, and can successfully climb noticeable heights into high-rise apartments. Most ant species typically don't stray far from the ground.

"My research focuses on understanding how this ant, [which] is now one of the most common ants in New York City, has been able to be so successful, surviving in highly urban habitats," Samantha Kennett, a graduate student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia in Dr. Clint Penick's social insects lab, told The New York Times. "We found them in Times Square. They are everywhere."

Originally, the ManhattAnt came from Europe, and probably arrived to the United States by ship. In order to better study and understand the ManhattAnt and its behavior (as well as how far it's traveled), Kennett launched an online project, dubbed Project ManhattAnt, where New Yorkers can report sightings of the insect. You can find it here.

How can I spot a ManhattAnt?

Since researchers on this project don't yet know the impact that the Lasius emarginatus has on the ecosystem, it is important for them to be able to track the species' whereabouts in order to create a clearer profile of the insect. For this reason, they're encouraging New Yorkers to submit their sightings on the Project ManhattAnt website along with a clear photo.

Spotting them is fairly simple. According to Project ManhattAnt's intro, the New York-loving ant is bicolored, featuring a reddish-orange body with a dark brown head and backside. If you live on an upper floor or in a high-rise building and see a reddish ant, it's very likely a ManhattAnt.

They're not interested in human food, and Rob Dunn, a professor in the Department of Applied Ecology at North Carolina State University, told The New York Times that they are probably only looking for water.

Even though they are able to reach impressive heights, ManhattAnts are not looking to become a long-term roommate, and it's unlikely that they'll stay for a long time. In the end, just like other ants, they prefer the outdoors.

"[It] nests in the ground," Dunn told The New York Times. "It nests under logs and in all the studies we've done, it prefers to have some natural habitat."