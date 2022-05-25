How to Stay Safe from Ticks This Summer in New York's Parks

Memorial Day is upon us, which means that the unofficial start of the summer is just around the corner.

With beautiful weather and temperatures, New Yorkers can soon expect to flock back to public parks to relax and unwind on some green grass—but they ought to be careful. A sneaky enemy might be lurking nearby: ticks.

According to the CDC, tick-borne diseases are on the rise, with data showing that they tripled in the US between 2004 and 2016. Since 2004, nine new pathogens spread by ticks have been discovered. Diseases like dengue, Zika, and Lyme are commonly associated with ticks and it can be scary to think about getting infected.

Spring, summer, and fall are the seasons in which ticks are most likely to be around. They tend to prefer sheltered areas where the temperature is cooler, away from direct sunlight. Trees, brush, leaf litter, and tall grasses are a perfect example of prime tick environments, though they usually serve as temporary homes. Ticks, in fact, usually wait in these areas until either a human or an animal passes by, so they can use them as transportation to get to a different spot where they can attach.

NYC Health reports that Lyme-positive and other disease-positive ticks were found in the Bronx and Staten Island. On the other hand, NYC Health points out that most residents diagnosed with tick-borne illnesses were infected when visiting grassy and woody areas in upstate New York, Long Island, and surrounding states.

Even though tick-borne diseases are not as common across the city, the chance is never zero. Luckily, there are a few precautions one can take to make sure to never worry about any of these while chilling at the park.

How to keep ticks at bay

Wearing long pants and sleeves can definitely help, as it does checking yourself (and your pet) for ticks when you leave the park and get back home, NYC Parks suggests. NYC Health adds that light-colored clothing can also be beneficial, as it allows people to see ticks more easily. Tying hair up or wearing a hat is also advisable.

Those wishing to add an extra layer of safety can purchase specific tick repellent. An effective one should contain DEET, picaridin, or IR3535. If you don't want to apply repellent to your skin, you can use permethrin products, which can be used on clothing or shoes to kill ticks. Make sure to ask your veterinarian which flea and tick repellents are best to use on your pet.

How to check for ticks

Once you get back home from a tick-infested or tick-friendly area, you should always check yourself and others for ticks—and don't forget your pet! NYC Health says that the chance of getting sick from a tick is lower if you manage to remove it quickly. And remember: dogs can get sick from ticks too, so make sure you double check their skin and fur if you notice any change in behavior or appetite.

Among the common zones for ticks to latch onto are all joint areas as well as skin folds. Belly button, behind ears and knees, between the legs and in the hairline are all common tick spots, but make sure to check your entire body thoroughly.

How to remove a tick

So you found one. Bummer! Luckily there is no need to stress, as removing ticks is fairly simple.

If you notice it crawling on you, you can simply remove it and dispose of it by putting it in alcohol in a sealed bag or container, wrapping it tightly in tape, and either throwing it out or flushing it down the toilet.

If the tick is attached on your skin, you can check out this video to learn about the best practices to remove it. Tips include using tweezers to grab its head (not its body!), and then gently pulling up on the tick with slow and even pressure to ease out the mouth parts. Definitely don't squash or squeeze it, and once you removed it, wash your hands and all the skin parts that the tick touched.

If you develop any fever, aches, or a rash, make sure to contact your health provider immediately.