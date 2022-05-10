NYC's Hudson River Park Announces Over 260 Free Spring & Summer Events

Whether you're looking for some live music, a place to dance, or a free workout class, New York City's Hudson River Park has just the ticket this season.

The nation's longest riverfront park just announced a slate of more than 260 free events this spring and summer across its many piers and riverfront recreational areas. The schedule has a little something for everyone. Music and food fans, for example, can enjoy the Blues BBQ Festival at Pier 76 on August 13, while those looking to stay fit can find HIIT, yoga, and mindfulness classes offered every weeknight beginning May 31.

If you're looking to catch a dance class, you can head to Pier 76 in June and July for Salsa and Afro-Caribbean lessons, respectively, and Pier 84 in August for Bollywood and Bhangra. Every Friday from June 3 to August 22, there will be a free Sunset on the Hudson performance series at Christopher Street Pier, and there's a bevy of riverfront discovery and education programs scattered throughout the summer, too.

Hudson River Park's spring and summer lineup joins a host of other exciting (and free!) warm-weather events, including the SummerStage free concert series, Bryant Park's Picnic Performances series, and movie nights on the flight deck of the Intrepid.

Check out the complete list of Hudson River Park events here.