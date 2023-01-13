You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year

If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023.

The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.

Departing from NYC's Moynihan Train Hall in Penn Station 48 times between February and November, the train will travel to the Albany-Rensselaer station in Upstate New York. According to the 2023 schedule, it will leave NYC at 11:20 am and arrive at Albany-Rensselaer at 1:50 pm. The train will then depart at 4:30 and get back to NYC at 7:05 pm. Tickets are $349 per person plus taxes and fees, and they will go on sale at 10 am EST on February 17. In addition to the ride, they include a full meal, appetizers, and beer and wine.

In addition to regular tickets, this year the United Railroad Historical Society of New Jersey, the organization behind the Hudson River Rail Excursion, is also offering two special trains starting in February. A Valentine's Special train is set to bring passengers on a romantic trip, which includes first-class service with a six-course tasting menu and delicious wine pairings. The train will depart five times from February 10 to February 15, and tickets cost $399 each on the Hickory Creek and $299 on the Tavern-Lounge No. 43. You can purchase yours starting at 10 am on January 20.

The other train, dubbed the 75th Anniversary Special, is an incredible opportunity for an overnight excursion in style. To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first Hickory Creek trip in 1948, the United Railroad Historical Society of New Jersey will bring 30 lucky passengers from New York to Chicago aboard a recreation of the original train. The trip will be all-inclusive, and it will cost $2,500 per passenger. Ticket sales will be announced in the future, and trips are scheduled from September 17 to September 21.For more information, you can visit the United Railroad Historical Society of New Jersey website or check out the schedule below: