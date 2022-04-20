Ride a Vintage 1940s Train with Incredible Hudson River Views This Summer

Calling all history buffs and train fans in New York City. Starting this Friday, April 22, you can reserve your tickets to ride a 1940s train departing from Manhattan and taking you on a beautiful journey through the Hudson Valley.

Following this past fall's incredible success, The United Railroad Historical Society of New Jersey is relaunching its Hudson River Rail Excursions program. Passengers can ride the Hickory Creek— which is the ​​last remaining renovated passenger car from the world-famous 20th Century Limited train—and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43. The train journey returns this June, taking passengers for a ride on the original New York Central main line between Manhattan and Albany where both cars once traveled in the 1940s and 50s.

"The demand for these trips last year was far and beyond what we could have hoped for," URHS President Kevin Phalon said in a statement. "It was humbling to find that so many are so passionate about history and about our old railroad cars. We are looking forward to another sell-out year"

Passengers will be able to choose from two different kinds of trips. Those looking for a more immersive experience can choose to ride in the Hickory Creek, where a full-service meal cooked by the on-board chef will be served. Guests will be able to enjoy the magnificent views while sipping on complimentary beer and wine, and they will be served drinks and hors d'oeuvres directly at their seat throughout the journey.

Passengers in the Tavern-Lounge No. 43 will be treated to tasty sandwiches and sides in the car's tavern, while drinks will be brought directly to their seat. In addition, guests are welcome to bring their own beer and wine aboard.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 am on April 22. For the Hickory Creek experience, tickets are $349, while passengers wishing to ride in the Tavern-Lounge No. 43 will be charged $149 per ticket. Every guest of Hudson River Rail Excursions will have access to Amtrak's Metropolitan Lounge and its first-class amenities at Moynihan Train Hall.

The excursion will depart from New York Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall at 11:20 am, arriving in Albany-Rensselaer at 1:50 pm. Following a layover, the excursion will depart Albany at 4:30 pm and return to New York City at 7:05 pm.

For a complete schedule of spring/summer and fall departures and to reserve your tickets, you can visit the Hudson River Rail website.

Check out these photo from the Hudson River Rail Excursions program: