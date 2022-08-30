You Can Watch U.S. Open Matches for Free on a Giant Screen in NYC

In June, the Big Apple treated New Yorkers to their very own version of Henman Hill to watch the Wimbledon tournament for free. Now, the city is coming to the rescue of tennis fans for the much-awaited US Open, too.

For the duration of the tournament, there will be a giant screen at the Public Square & Gardens in Hudson Yards broadcasting tennis matches for free. There is even seating available on a first-come, first-served basis, and tennis enthusiasts can try and find the best spot to enjoy both the match and the beautiful views of the Hudson River.

The famous tournament started on August 29, and will host the best tennis players in the world through September 11. Held in Queens at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the U.S. Open is a championship that lights up the entire city, bringing out tennis-inspired celebrations, parties, food and travel deals, and more. If you're planning to attend a match or if you are just in for the fun around it, you can check out our ultimate guide to the U.S. Open in NYC, or see what former champ Andy Roddick had to say about the tournament.

Here's the schedule for the next US Open free screenings in Hudson Yards: