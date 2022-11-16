Find a Holiday-Themed Speakeasy & Meet Santa at Hudson Yards This Winter

A strong gust of holiday spirit is sweeping through Hudson Yards this year, and it even brought Santa Claus along for the ride.

Hudson Yards has just unveiled its magical holiday decorations and installations, and it is ready to welcome visitors into its winter wonderland throughout the holiday season. Featuring 725 decorated evergreen trees and illuminated set-pieces scattered throughout the neighborhood, this year's holiday installation at Hudson Yards welcomes visitors into a world illuminated by 115 miles of string lights.

The real winter wonderland, though, is much more than this. The two million twinkling lights sparkling throughout the neighborhood will lead guests towards the real deal, which includes a slew of seasonal events for every age. The Wells Fargo Winterscape, located on Level 1 of Hudson Yards, will take visitors to discover a world of snow and ice through an immersive journey aimed at celebrating the winter season.

After getting in a wintery mood, families can head over to the Level 4 for the Selfies with Santa initiative. For the first time ever, children, friends, and families will be able to get a photo with Santa for free, and they'll be able to meet with him on a first-come, first-served basis. Santa and his sleigh will be located on Level 4 of The Shops & Restaurants, and visitors will be able to meet him from December 5–9 and from December 12–16 from 5–8 pm.

Those looking for a more adult-friendly (and boozier) holiday experience will only need to go up one floor. On Level 5, the Santa's Secret Speakeasy is ready to transport guests to the North Pole with seven unique immersive installations inspired by the holidays. Travel to the secret venue to catch a burlesque show or to enjoy some ballet, and sit back while you enjoy a delicious Christmas cocktail.

From November 25 to December 31, Santa's Secret is hosting shows every Thursday to Sunday at 6 pm and 9 pm. Additionally, on December 21 and December 28, the venue is hosting two extra shows. For more information and to get your tickets, you can visit this website.

To learn more about Hudson Yards' holiday program and to take a look at the event schedule, you can visit this website.