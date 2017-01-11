Huge Mirror Falls on Patrons at Balthazar in SoHo

A giant mirror crashed down on customers at SoHo's upscale French eatery Balthazar Cafe Friday morning just after 10am, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, the New York Daily News reported. According to a report by DNAinfo, the person's injuries are not life-threatening.

Despite the incident, a restaurant manager said it will be open for lunch service, according to the report. Around 11:30am, the place appeared to be back to business as usual, except for a few reporters and photographers outside.

Photos of the incident quickly surfaced on Twitter, appearing to show the mirror flipped on top of a table after falling from a wall:

