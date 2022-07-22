New York and New Jersey Harbor Is the New Hangout Spot for Humpback Whales

Lately, sharks seem to have taken a liking to the New York coast, but luckily they're not the only ones.

Earlier this summer, a new study showed that dolphins were slowly returning to New York Harbor, and humpback whales also joined the party. A recent study from Rutgers University, the nonprofit Gotham Whale, and other environmental organizations found that the enormous mammals, which can grow to become 50 feet long and 90,000 pounds heavy, are increasingly coming closer to shore in the New York and New Jersey harbor, Gothamist reports.

"I've lived in New Jersey my entire life," Danielle Brown, the study's lead author and a humpback researcher at Gotham Whale, told Gothamist. "If you had told me when I was younger that we had whales this close to shore, I would've never believed you, so it was definitely surprising."

Among the many reasons behind these new sightings, the study suggests environmental changes and improvements in the New York and New Jersey harbor. Like dolphins and sharks, whales are possibly getting closer to shore because of cleaner waters (thanks to environmental laws such as the Cleaner Water Act) and climate change.

The harbor's water conditions improved, as did its feeding grounds, allowing fish and mammals to get closer to shore to hunt and feed. Specifically, the diet of humpback whales includes eating menhaden, a foot-long fish that feeds on phytoplankton. Since the latter's presence depends on clean water, the reaction chain leads to humpback whales increasing traffic in the area.

Among the humpback whales tracked and spotted over the last 10 years in the study, younger individuals seem to be the more adventurous. Unlike their adult counterparts, teenage humpback whales are feeding closer to shore in the New York Bight, while their "parents" prefer the offshore environment. According to Brown, this might also be due to teenage recklessness or naivete. Younger individuals might not be aware of the risks associated with ship strikes or when a collision between a boat and a marine animal occurs. Vessel traffic off the New York and New Jersey coast has caused more than 30% of the humpback fatalities since 2016.

Luckily, if humpback whales were once in danger of extinction, they are not anymore. Before, they were classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as vulnerable to extinction, while now they are described as "least concern." The worldwide population amounts to 80,000 individuals, with 35,000 living close to us in the North Atlantic waters.