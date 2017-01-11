Hurricane Hookup Seekers Have Made Landfall on Craigslist

Hurricane Joaquin might be turning away from directly hitting NYC, but the storm threat is apparently quite the turn on for Craigslisters seeking casual encounters.

Even as new forecasts on Friday showed the Category 4 storm shifting East, dozens of people have turned to online personals for a chance to find romance, and no-strings-attached hurricane hookups this weekend. And with a separate storm pummeling the region with heavy rains, it's probably safe to say things are gonna get pretty, uh, wet out there. Just let that simmer a minute.

While there are way fewer listings than during the blizzard earlier this year, plenty of people are hoping to batten down the hatches (that's gotta mean something sexual, right?), and seeking activities like a "snugfest for the hurricane," "hurricane and chill?" and, of course, plenty of other NSFW fun (shown below). With that said, WARNING: some listings are extremely NSFW.