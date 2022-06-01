Here's How to Prepare for Hurricane Season in NYC

Today marks the beginning of hurricane season, and experts are already predicting it will be a particularly eventful one.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that there will be between six and 10 hurricanes hitting the US, three to six of which are expected to turn into major hurricanes (defined as Category 3 or above).

The season, which runs through the end of November, is usually busiest from mid-August through mid-October. Climate change-related conditions such as warmer sea surface temperatures and factors like La Niña are all thought to play a role in this year's potentially out-of-the-ordinary hurricane season.

Living in a highly populated city like New York can be scary for many reasons when facing weather-related threats. Luckily, to help New Yorkers prepare for the possibility of heavy storms and hurricanes, New York City's Office of Emergency Management put together a set of guidelines and prevention tips that can be helpful in a time of need.

Part of the initiative is the "Know Your Zone" campaign, which helps New Yorkers understand whether they live in a coastal flooding evacuation zone. By visiting this map, New York residents are able to learn whether there is a real-time evacuation order in place and which areas across the city are most at risk. Zones are numbered and color-coded from 1 to 6, with the 1 being the areas more prone to flooding and 6 the ones less at risk. New Yorkers at higher elevations may not live in an evacuation zone at all.

If the zone you belong to is required to evacuate, the "Know Your Zone" map advises to shelter at the home of friends and family who are outside the evacuation area. Public facilities are also available, and can be found on the right side of the map together with travel directions to reach them. Accessible evacuation centers are also mapped out.

What to do before a hurricane arrives

The first helpful step is knowing your evacuation zone so that you can plan accordingly in the event of required evacuation. It is also equally important to have a plan in place with your household or family members to ensure you are all on the same page. Specifically, the New York City's Office of Emergency Management website advises to plan what to do, how to find each other, and how to communicate in case an aggressive hurricane strikes. Find some time to prepare food, water, and emergency supplies, and make sure you check in on relatives and friends. Stay informed by visiting @NotifyNYC Twitter page.

What to do when the storm approaches

Besides making sure your emergency supplies are in place, there are a few extra steps New York City's Office of Emergency Management advises New Yorkers to take. If you have light outdoor furniture, make sure to bring it inside to prevent it from becoming a hazard to buildings or other people in the event of strong winds. Heavy items like gas grills and propane tanks should instead be anchored to the ground and turned off.

If you live in an apartment with a basement—or if you store some items in your building's basement—make sure to bring your most valuable items to the upper floors to protect them from flooding. The same goes for a car. If you own one, consider moving it to higher ground, and don't forget to top it off with fuel before the storm hits.

Inside the home, remember to take precautions for your appliances. Your fridge and freezer should be turned to a colder setting. That way, if power goes out, your groceries will remain in good condition for longer.

Most NYC apartment bathrooms come with a tub, which can be a huge help in the event of a particularly aggressive storm. Fill it up with water to ensure you have enough in case water service becomes unavailable. Fill up any other large container you may have, too. It's always better to have extra water available.

Those who need specific medications every day should make sure their refills are up to date. If not, refill them as soon as possible before the storm comes in.

Finally, it's always a good idea to be fully ready for any situation that might arise. That means having enough cash on you (digital payments might be unavailable after the storm), having enough supplies and food in the house for seven days, and having a readily packed Go Bag, which can be a backpack filled with essential items you might need in case of an evacuation.

For more tips and information on how to stay safe in case of a hurricane, you can visit this website.