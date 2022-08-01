Rapper Ice-T Is Opening a Cannabis Dispensary in New Jersey

A new celebrity store is about to open in the New York area, and this time, it's cannabis on the menu.

Ice-T, famous rapper, Law & Order star, and entrepreneur, was just awarded a cannabis license by the State of New Jersey, and is set to open his own cannabis shop later this fall. The new store, which is developed in partnership with Charis B, the founder of cannabis brand The Medicine Woman, will sprawl across 5,000 square feet, and it will plant its roots in Jersey City.

Flaunting a unique, trendy style and a particular focus on branding, the new dispensary will feature New Jersey cannabis excellence in terms of brands, merch, and even education. It will also foster inclusion; its mission will be highly focused on helping and supporting minorities in New Jersey, especially those more heavily affected by marijuana possession charges, like Black communities.

"I've dedicated my life and career to giving back and paving the way for minorities," said Ice-T in an official statement. "As a New Jersey native, I'm excited for the opportunity legalization offers our community, and I look forward to ushering in a new era for cannabis in the state."

The Medicine Woman Jersey City will be sourcing for staff roles from local neighborhoods, and it's partnering with local charitable and community organizations like The Last Prisoner Project, Jersey City Mural and Arts Program, Jersey City Employment and Training Program, and Hudson County Community College, among others.

Ice-T's new dispensary is currently accepting applications. Those interested in applying can send their resume to HR@themedwoman.com. Local prospective employees and former cannabis offenders are encouraged to apply.