One of Italy's Best Historic & Authentic Pizzerias Is Opening in NYC

Take it from a born-and-raised Italian like myself: Every pizza fan in Italy has heard of Naples' L'antica Pizzeria da Michele at least once, and the luckiest ones (including me) were even able to try it. Now, New Yorkers are next on the list.

L'antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially opening in the Big Apple, and it will start welcoming hungry pizza aficionados as early as this October. This will be the second US location of the restaurant, which originally debuted in the states in 2019 when it opened a pizzeria in the heart of Los Angeles' Hollywood.

Carrying 152 years of traditions on its shoulders, L'antica Pizzeria da Michele will bring its authentic Neapolitan pizza recipe to a massive West Village location. Sprawling across 6,000 square feet, the new NYC restaurant will be equipped with three different dining rooms, including a wine room featuring Italian wines from the most prominent Italian producers.

Guests will get the chance to marvel at the pizza-making process from the comfort of their seat. Tables will have a direct view over the kitchen, where Naples born and trained Executive Chef Michele Rubini will be bringing the menu to life. In addition to the restaurant's famous and beloved Neapolitan pizza recipe, the menu will include a selection of house-made pasta dishes that were passed down through generations.

L'antica Pizzeria da Michele New York will be open every day at 2 Bank Street. For more information, you can visit the restaurant's website or follow L'antica Pizzeria da Michele NYC on Instagram @damichelenyc.