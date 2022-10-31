This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon

After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good.

The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.

With the Queens's location closing, IKEA can now count on only one functioning store in the NYC area. The Brooklyn location in Red Hook is, for now, the only option for New Yorkers who are looking to purchase IKEA products, and it offers both in-store and online shopping options.

Luckily, up until the closing date, the Queens location will allow for same-day purchases and scheduled delivery. The store is open daily from 10 am to 9 pm.